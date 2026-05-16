Cougars Pitching Shines in Opening Night Victory

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (1-0) opened their season in winning fashion at Northwestern Medicine Field, taking down the Kansas City Monarchs (0-1) by a final score of 3-2 in front of a crowd of over 8,000 on Friday night.

The Cougars had early opportunities against Dakota Hudson (0-1), putting runners on in each of the first two innings, but were unable to break through. Kansas City capitalized first in the top of the second, when Saul Garza launched a solo home run over the left field wall off Konnor Ash (1-0) to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

Kane County answered in the third. Josh Allen started it off with an infield single, and after Todd Lott worked a walk, Alex McGarry delivered with two outs, lining a base hit into right field to score Allen and even the game at one.

The Cougars grabbed the lead an inning later. Sam Dexter drew a walk to open the fourth, and Zane Spinn followed with a broken-bat single to put runners on the corners. Allen brought home Dexter with a groundout to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead. Shortly after, Matt Bottcher dropped a soft single into center to score Spinn and extend the lead to 3-1.

Ash settled in after the early homer, working around traffic in the middle innings. The right-hander finished the night with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings. In the fifth, Claudio Finol made a key defensive stop at third base to keep a hard-hit ball in the infield, preventing extra bases and helping Ash escape the inning unscathed.

The Monarchs threatened again in the sixth. After a leadoff double and a walk put two aboard, Ernie Day entered in relief and issued another walk to load the bases. Garza lifted a deep fly ball to left that was caught at the warning track, bringing home a run to cut the lead to 3-2. Day limited the damage from there, preserving the Cougars' slim advantage.

From that point on, the bullpen took over. Art Warren was dominant in the seventh, striking out the side on just 12 pitches. In the eighth, the Monarchs put the tying run 90 feet away after a two-out triple, but Josh Allen made a highlight-reel play ranging into shallow right field before throwing out Austin Callahan at first to end the inning and save the run.

Jake Gozzo closed the door in the ninth, striking out the side to earn his first save of the season.

Cougars pitching was the story of the night, combining for 13 strikeouts in the victory. McGarry led the offense with a three-hit performance, finishing a home run shy of the cycle with a double and a triple.

The Cougars will continue their opening series against the Monarchs on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with postgame fireworks scheduled for fans in attendance. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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