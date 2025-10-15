Cougars Sign Tsamis to Three-Year Extension

Published on October 15, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars are pleased to announce that George Tsamis has been signed to a three-year contract extension, covering the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons.

"There is no question that extending George's contract was the right thing to do," said Cougars Vice President and General Manager Curtis Haug. "He's proven he can win, he's earned the trust of our players, he's a good friend to me and he's become a respected leader within our organization.

Since assuming the role of Cougars skipper in February 2021, Tsamis has led the team through a period of sustained competitiveness and growth. The Cougars have reached the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, including back-to-back Miles Wolff Cup Championships in 2024 and 2025.

"George has been instrumental in building a strong culture and competitive standard within the Cougars," said REV Entertainment Senior Advisor Tom Vander Veen. "His leadership has been a key factor in our success both on and off the field. We're thrilled to have him guiding our team for years to come."

Tsamis previously spent 18 seasons as the Manager for the St. Paul Saints in Minnesota where he led them to two championships and 1,000 wins, making him the all-time winningest manager in American Association history. Tsamis is also a former Major League pitcher and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 15th round of the 1989 MLB Draft.

"I have really enjoyed my time in Kane County and am looking forward to continuing for years to come," said Tsamis. "I want to thank the Cougars organization for this opportunity. We have excellent ownership, a great General Manager and tremendous fans. I can't wait for the 2026 season to begin and for the chance to compete for another championship."

The Kane County Cougars plan to announce their 2026 schedule later this fall. Visit kccougars.com or follow the Cougars on social media for more updates regarding the 2026 season.







