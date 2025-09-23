Cougars Crowned Back to Back American Association Champions

Published on September 23, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release









Kane County Cougars celebrate with the Miles Wolff Cup

(Kane County Cougars) Kane County Cougars celebrate with the Miles Wolff Cup(Kane County Cougars)

GENEVA, Ill. - In a dramatic Game 5 finale, the Kane County Cougars edged the Sioux Falls Canaries 7-5 in 10 innings to win their second straight Miles Wolff Cup and claim back-to-back American Association championships.

Down 2-0 early, the Cougars rallied behind clutch hits from Todd Lott and Trendon Craig to tie the game in the seventh. Claudio Finol, who would be named Finals MVP, delivered the go-ahead RBI in the eighth and later crushed a 10th-inning grand slam to seal the win.

With the victory, Kane County became the first team to repeat as American Association champions since 2017. For the fifth consecutive year, the Cougars also led both the American Association and all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance, drawing an average of 5,071 fans per game.

The Kane County Cougars plan to announce their 2026 schedule later this fall. Visit kccougars.com or follow the Cougars on social media for more updates regarding the 2026 season.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from September 23, 2025

Cougars Crowned Back to Back American Association Champions - Kane County Cougars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.