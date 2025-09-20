Cougars Force Game 5 with Massive Three-Run Ninth

Sioux Falls, SD - In more late-game drama of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals, the Kane County Cougars strung together three runs in the top of the ninth chasing two against the Sioux Falls Canaries to stun the crowd at the Birdcage, and force a massive Game 5.

It was an early strike by the Canaries against Vin Timpanelli in the bottom of the second inning. Jordan Barth and Josh Rehwaldt went back-to-back on home runs leaving the Bird Cage, and put Sioux Falls ahead 2-0. After that, it was a pitching clinic put on by Timpanelli and Tanner Brown. The Cougars starter went the next three innings only allowing one hit, two strikeouts, and no runs, while Brown pitched seven scoreless tacking on seven strikeouts.

The Cougars kept in striking distance with Logan Nissen (1-0) pitching two innings and keeping the score at a two-run deficit. The Canaries took the lead all the way into the ninth inning where Cole LaLonde (0-2) was looking for his second straight two inning save. Claudio Finol led off the inning by blooping a single into right field. That brought up Blake Rutherford. With one swing of the bat, Rutherford saved the Cougars season. He belted a ball that sailed high and over the right field wall. The biggest home run of the season scored two and tied the game 2-2. But Kane County wasn't finished. Nick Dalesandro found first base with a base hit. Zane Spinn put down a sacrifice bunt to move Dalesandro to second. Then Marcus Chiu got a chance. He got a pitch he liked and dumped it over the head of the shortstop into left field. Dalesandro raced around the bases and slid into home. The Cougars just put up three runs in the ninth and took a 3-2 lead.

They'd turn to Jake Gozzo (2) to close the door and force a Game 5. The first man he faced was the reigning MVP Calvin Estrada. He drilled a ball deep to center field. Trendon Craig tracked it all the way to the wall, leaped up, and snagged it at the last second for out number one. Barth picked up an infield single and gave the Canaries a chance. But Gozzo fired back, striking out Josh Rehwaldt and getting Peter Zimmermann to ground out for the final out. In late game dramatics and a finish that couldn't be scripted, the Cougars stole Game 4 with a 3-2 win and set up an exciting finish to the season with Game 5.

The Cougars will play in Game 5 of the final game of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals, Saturday, September 20h at Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 5:00 to decide who will be the champions of the league. The Cougars will have righty Jack Fox (0-1, 8.00) vs. the Canaries lefty Matt Soelter (1-0, 1.80). For tickets, and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







