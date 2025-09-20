Cougars Rally to Force Game Five

Published on September 19, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - Down to their final three outs, the Kane County Cougars scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the Canaries 3-2 in game four of the Miles Wolff Cup Final.

Jordan Barth and Josh Rehwaldt smacked back-to-back solo homeruns in the second inning. The 2-0 lead held until the Cougars struck for three runs in the ninth and held the Birds scoreless in the bottom half.

Tanner Brown tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out seven as the two teams prepare for a winner-take-all game five Saturday at 5:05pm.







