Canaries Rally Comes up Short

Published on September 20, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Kane County scored four runs in the top of the tenth inning and held off a Sioux Falls rally in the bottom half to win 7-5 and repeat as Miles Wolff Cup champions.

Mike Hart gave the Birds an early 2-0 lead with a pair of two-out RBI singles before the Cougars responded with three runs late in the game. Scott Combs tied things up with a two-out RBI single in bottom of the eighth and the two teams played to extra innings from there.

Kane County took the lead for good with a grand slam in the top of the tenth. Josh Rehwaldt scored on a passed ball and Joe Vos smacked an RBI single to bring the tying run to the plate but a double play ended the game.

Combs finished with three hits to lead the Birds offense while Hart, Rehwaldt and Vos each finished with two.







American Association Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.