2026 Banana Ball World Tour Coming to Sioux Falls

Published on October 9, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Fans First Entertainment & True North Sports and Entertainment are thrilled to announce that The Banana Ball World Tour is officially making a stop in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 2026!

The world-famous Firefighters are bringing their electrifying, one-of-a-kind baseball experience to The Birdcage - home of the Sioux Falls Canaries - for three unforgettable games on August 27th, 28th, and 29th, 2026. The Firefighters will face off against their new rivals, the Indianapolis Clowns, in a series packed with high-energy entertainment, nonstop fun, and a brand of baseball unlike anything Sioux Falls has ever seen.

This marks the first-ever Banana Ball appearance in South Dakota, and fans can expect The Birdcage to transform into a ballpark bursting with music, dancing, trick plays, and heartpounding moments!

Dates:

Thursday, August 27th, 2026

Friday, August 28th, 2026

Saturday, August 29th, 2026

Location:

The Birdcage - Home of the Sioux Falls Canaries

1001 N. West Ave. | Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Ticket Lottery Information:

The Banana Ball Ticket Lottery List will open immediately after the Selection Show ends at 7:30 PM CT on October 9th, 2025, and will remain open until October 31st, 2025.

Joining the lottery list does not guarantee tickets, but it's the only way to get a chance to buy them. A random drawing will take place to determine which fans will receive an opportunity to purchase available tickets.

Fans can join the list and learn more at www.bananaball.com/tickets.

Suites & Premium Experiences:

Want to take your Banana Ball experience to the next level? Details about suite packages and pricing will be announced in early January 2026. Keep an eye out for updates from the Sioux Falls Canaries.







