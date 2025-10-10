Banana Ball Is Coming to Haymarket Park

Published on October 9, 2025

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Savannah Bananas World Tour Coming to Haymarket Park!

During tonight's live Selection Show on ESPN2, the Savannah Bananas announced that Haymarket Park, home of the Lincoln Saltdogs and the University of Nebraska baseball teams, has been chosen as one of the stops on the team's 2026 Banana Ball World Tour.

The game at Haymarket Park is one of over 70 stops on the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour announced by the club on Thursday evening. First pitch on June 11th will be at 7 p.m. with the Bananas taking on the Firefighters.

DETAILS:

Savannah Bananas vs Firefighters

June 11, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Haymarket Park

The game at Haymarket Park will be one of two Bananas games in Lincoln as the team will also play at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, June 13 at 7:00p.m.

TICKETS:

Fans interested in tickets must join the Ticket Lottery List to have a chance to purchase tickets for both the game at Haymarket Park and Memorial Stadium. The Lottery List opened immediately following tonight's Selection Show and will remain open through October 31, 2025. Joining the lottery list does not guarantee tickets but enters you into the random drawing for the opportunity to purchase tickets. Fans selected from the lottery will receive instructions on completing the verification process and purchasing tickets.

General public tickets for the games at Haymarket Park and Memorial Stadium will be sold directly through the Savannah Bananas organization. The first step for fans is to sign up for the Ticket Lottery List at bananaball.com by Oct. 31, 2025.

This will be a once-in-a-lifetime event at Haymarket Park, don't miss your chance to experience Banana Ball in Lincoln!







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.