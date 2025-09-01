Lincoln Drops Season Finale

Published on September 1, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Gary, Indiana - The Lincoln Saltdogs were defeated by the Gary SouthShore RailCats in the final game of the 2025 season, 5-2, Monday afternoon, at U.S. Steel Yard. Lincoln took three out of four games over the RailCats, to claim the series.

Gary SouthShore (38-62) scored five runs, off nine hits and committed no errors. Lincoln (42-58) plated two runs, with four hits and had no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and thirty-one minutes, in front of 3,044 fans.

Lincoln began the scoring in the top of the first. Danny Bautista, Jr. led off the game with an infield single, against Gary SouthShore starter Spencer Adams, then, stole second base. After Brody Fahr struck out swinging, Mikey Kane and Neyfy Castillo drew back-to-back walks. Then, Drew DeVine hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Bautista, Jr. to make it a 1-0, Saltdogs lead.

The RailCats tied the game in the bottom of the second. LG Castillo led off the inning with a single, against Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen. Carlos Machado doubled, to put runners at second and third. Then, a passed ball scored Castillo, to tie the game at 1-1.

Gary SouthShore took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Carlos Machado led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Jake Hoover doubled, to put runners at second and third. After Cooper Edwards struck out swinging, Elvis Peralta singled, scoring both Machado and Hoover, to make it a 3-1, RailCats lead.

The Saltdogs cut the RailCats lead in half in the top of the seventh. With one out, Drew DeVine singled. Then, Rolando Espinosa doubled, scoring DeVine, to make the score 3-2.

The RailCats responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Jake Hoover led off the inning with a single, against Lincoln reliever Johnny Blake. Cooper Edwards laid down a sacrifice bunt, to put Hoover at second base. Two batters later, Marcos Gonzalez drew a walk. Hoover scored on a wild pitch. Then, Cooper Weiss doubled, scoring Gonzalez, to make it a 5-2, Gary SouthShore lead.

The score remained the same going to the top of the ninth. Mikey Kane led off the inning with a single against Gary SouthShore reliever Jacob Coats. Then, Neyfy Castillo struck out looking for the first out. Then, Drew DeVine lined out to shortstop for the second out. Then, Rolando Espinosa popped up to shortstop, to end the game.

Gary SouthShore starter Spencer Adams (8-8) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up two runs, off three hits, struck out four and walked two. Cody Reed pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Jacob Coats earned his 13th save of the season, pitching 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen (7-9) took the loss, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, off six hits, struck out ten and walked two. Johnny Blake pitched 1.0 inning, surrendered two runs, off two hits and walked one. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and struck out two.

Offensively for the RailCats, Elvis Peralta was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Cooper Weiss was 1-for-4 with a run batted in. Carlos Machado was 3-for-4. Jake Hoover went 2-for-3.

For the Saltdogs. Drew DeVine and Rolando Espinosa were both 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Lincoln ended the game with a four-game improvement from 2024 and finished in fifth place in the American Association West Division, one spot higher than in 2024.

