Explorers Finish Strong with Road Victory over Goldeyes

Published on September 1, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Peniel Otaño

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Winnipeg Goldeyes) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Peniel Otaño(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Winnipeg Goldeyes)

Winnipeg, Manitoba - The Sioux City Explorers (64-36) capped the regular season with a 12-8 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (41-58), showcasing grit and firepower in a back-and-forth battle. The win punctuated a dominant campaign and sent a clear message as the Explorers turn their focus to the postseason.

For the second consecutive day, Sioux City wasted no time igniting the offense in the opening frame. Henry George set the tone and ripped a double down the line for his 100th hit of the season. Moments later, the newly crowned Rawlings August Batter of the Month in the American Association, D'Shawn Knowles, launched a fly ball the opposite way, clearing the left field wall for a two-run homer.

The Explorers weren't finished with their offensive efforts. With two outs and runners on the corners, Abdiel Layer, this week's Carbliss Batter of the Week, delivered again. He punched Ben Kowalski's (3-1) 1-1 offering down the right field line to drive in another run. Sioux City jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before Winnipeg sent a batter to the plate.

Winnipeg answered in the bottom half of the inning, scratching across a run on three hits against Peniel Otaño. Keshawn Lynch came through with an infield single to bring home Ramon Bramasco, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

The Goldeyes pulled within a run in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs and runners on first and third, Bramasco poked a single into right field to knock in Kevin Garcia. Winnipeg loaded the bases for Max Murphy later in the frame, but the slugger grounded to second to end the inning.

Winnipeg scored for the third consecutive inning, tying the game on a clutch RBI single from Roby Enriquez. The Goldeyes threatened to do more damage, but a timely double play snuffed out the rally and kept the game tied.

The seesaw action continued in the top of the fourth when Austin Davis put Sioux City back on top. The speedy outfielder launched a two-run homer to left field to restore the Explorers' lead at 5-3.

Another big swing seemed to break the game open in the fifth as Abdiel Layer crushed a three-run homer, stretching Sioux City's lead to 8-3. With his standout performance against Winnipeg, Layer closed out the regular season on a six-game hitting streak, slugging four home runs and driving in 14 runs during that span.

Even with a five-run lead, Otaño walked the bases loaded in the bottom half of the inning, forcing Steve Montgomery to bring in the veteran right-hander Nate Gercken (7-2). The Goldeyes picked up four runs from that rally to pull within a run.

Sioux City didn't flinch under pressure, piecing together a clutch two-out, two-run rally to pad their lead in the seventh. Zac Vooletich punched an RBI single through the right side, and Josh Day alertly dashed home on a passed ball to make it a 10-7 ballgame.

Winnipeg scored a run in the bottom of the frame to make it a two-run ballgame once again. Day stepped up again and pushed an RBI single into right field for his 100th hit of the season.

The X's tacked on a run in the top of the ninth and carried a 12-8 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Brett Matthews shut the door on the 2025 regular season, sealing a hard-fought win and sending Sioux City into the playoffs with momentum.

The Explorers will be off Tuesday September 2 and will begin the American Association Playoffs on Wednesday September 3 against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv.

Playoff tickets for home playoff game number one scheduled for Friday September 5 are on sale now at the Lewis and Clark Box Office or online at xsbaseball.com. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Nate Gecken notched his 19th win as an Explorer and joined J.D. Scholten in fourth spot in X's history.

-Henry George picked up his 100th hit and was joined by Josh Day who had two hits to hit 100.

-The X's went 1-1 on Monday this season playing the first Monday of the year and last.

-Sioux City won the season series 8-5 against Winnipeg.

-The X's stole four and have swiped two or more 62 times in 100 games.

-Sioux City stole 275 bases this season.

-Abdiel Layer had a four RBI day to finish with 65 passing Josh Day who had 63, The pair finished seventh and eighth in the league.

-Michael Quiñones went 5-for-15 in the series.

-Layer had 15 RBI over his last eight games after the four RBI day.

-Sioux City will play game one of the playoffs Wednesday September 3 at Sioux Falls. The team will play game two and game three (if necessary) on September 5 and 6 at Lewis and Clark Park.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.