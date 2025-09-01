2025 Wolff Cup Playoffs Match-Ups Announced
Published on September 1, 2025 under American Association (AA) News Release


As we enter the final day of the regular season, the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs match-ups are set and are ready to get underway this Wednesday.

East Division Series (Best of 3)

Sept. 3

Lake Country @ Chicago 6:30 p.m. CT

Kane County @ Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. CT

Sept. 5

Milwaukee @ Kane County 6:30 p.m. CT

Chicago @ Lake Country 6:35 p.m. CT

Sept. 6

Milwaukee @ Kane County 6:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)

Chicago @ Lake Country 6:35 p.m. CT (if necessary)

West Division Series (Best of 3)

Sept. 3

Kansas City @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30 p.m. CT

Sioux City @ Sioux Falls 6:35 p.m. CT

Sept. 5

Fargo-Moorhead @ Kansas City 6:35 p.m. CT

Sioux Falls @ Sioux City 7:05 p.m. CT

Sept. 6

Fargo-Moorhead @ Kansas City 6:35 p.m. CT (if necessary)

Sioux Falls @ Sioux City 7:05 p.m. CT (if necessary)

