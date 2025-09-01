2025 Wolff Cup Playoffs Match-Ups Announced
As we enter the final day of the regular season, the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs match-ups are set and are ready to get underway this Wednesday.
East Division Series (Best of 3)
Sept. 3
Lake Country @ Chicago 6:30 p.m. CT
Kane County @ Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. CT
Sept. 5
Milwaukee @ Kane County 6:30 p.m. CT
Chicago @ Lake Country 6:35 p.m. CT
Sept. 6
Milwaukee @ Kane County 6:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)
Chicago @ Lake Country 6:35 p.m. CT (if necessary)
West Division Series (Best of 3)
Sept. 3
Kansas City @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30 p.m. CT
Sioux City @ Sioux Falls 6:35 p.m. CT
Sept. 5
Fargo-Moorhead @ Kansas City 6:35 p.m. CT
Sioux Falls @ Sioux City 7:05 p.m. CT
Sept. 6
Fargo-Moorhead @ Kansas City 6:35 p.m. CT (if necessary)
Sioux Falls @ Sioux City 7:05 p.m. CT (if necessary)
Watch Playoffs on AABaseball.TV
