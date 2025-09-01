Jake Dykhoff Named AAPB Pitcher of the Month

FARGO - The RedHawks had no shortage of standout performances in the month of August, but it's RHP Jake Dykhoff who was honored by the American Association Monday as the league's Rawlings Pitcher of the Month.

Dykhoff went 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA in his five starts last month, including a four-hit shutout against Gary SouthShore on August 21.

In 35.2 innings of work in August, the 26-year-old allowed only six earned runs on 20 hits. He limited opposing batters to a .163 batting average.

The Wadena, Minnesota, native leads the American Association in 2025 with 11 wins and a 1.63 ERA in 93.2 innings pitched over 27 appearances and 10 starts. The second-best pitcher on the ERA list comes in more than a full run back of Dykhoff.

Dykhoff and the RedHawks will open the 2025 Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs in the best-of-three West Division Series against the Kansas City Monarchs on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







