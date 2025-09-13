RedHawks Stay Alive, Force Decisive WDCS Game 5

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The RedHawks got another outstanding pitching performance Saturday night and scored three times in the 10th inning to claim a 4-1 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries in Game 4 of the West Division Championship Series at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Tyler Jandron allowed one unearned run in five innings of work, Parker Harm followed with two scoreless frames, Colten Davis added two more and Garrett Alexander finished off the 10th to pick up the save.

Lamar Sparks notched the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the 10th before Juan Fernandez added on two more runs with a base hit of his own.

In the sixth inning, Jose Sermo brought in Sparks with a sacrifice fly to center for Fargo-Moorhead's only run in regulation.

With the WDCS tied at two games apiece, the winner-take-all Game 5 is slated for Saturday night in Sioux Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

