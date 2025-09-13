RedHawks Force Winner-Take-All Game Five

Published on September 12, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks extended their 2025 season, topping the Sioux Falls Canaries 4-1 in ten innings in game four of the West Division Championship Series.

The Birds scored on an error in the fourth inning before the RedHawks tied the game on a sacrifice flyout in the sixth. The 1-1 score held until the top of the tenth when Fargo-Moorhead grabbed the lead on an RBI single before adding two more with a base hit.

Josh Rehwaldt led the offense with two hits while Ryan Zimmerman allowed a run on four hits over 6 2/3 inning and fanned five. The two teams will play a winner-take-all game five Saturday at the Bird Cage at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.