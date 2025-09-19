Zimmerman Fans 12 in Pivotal Game 3 Victory

Published on September 18, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Ryan Zimmerman matched his career-high with 12 strikeouts, leading the Canaries to a 5-3 win over Kane County and moving Sioux Falls within one game of capturing the Miles Wolff Cup.

The Cougars grabbed an early 2-0 lead before Mike Hart launched a three-run homerun in the third inning to put the Birds ahead for good.

The Canaries added two more runs in the fourth, courtesy of a Joe Vos sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Scott Combs.

Kane County cut the deficit with a solo homerun in the seventh but were held hitless the rest of the way.

Seven different Canaries recorded hits, led by Combs with two. Cole Lalonde closed the door with a six-out save.

Sioux Falls now leads the best-of-five series two games to one. Game four is set for Friday at 6:35 pm.







