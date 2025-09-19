Canaries Take Series Lead with Strong Pitching

Published on September 18, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - Pitching was the name of the game for the Sioux Falls Canaries as they put the Kane County Cougars on the ropes in the Miles Wolff Cup Finals Thursday Night at Sioux Falls Arena.

The Cougars (6-5) found the scoreboard first against Ryan Zimmerman (2-0) in the top of the second. Armond Upshaw blipped a ball into right field that ended up dropping, and Upshaw raced to second for a double. Then, Blake Rutherford shot a ball on the first pitch that drifted off the wall in left. Rutherford got to second on a stand-up double, and Upshaw scored to give Kane County an early 1-0 early. That lead would grow in the top of the third. Zane Spinn led the inning off by blasting a ball to the opposite field. It carried and left the yard over the left field wall for his first career home run and grew the Cougar lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Canaries (7-4) got to Konnor Ash (2-0). Back-to-back singles by Joe Vos and Scott Combs rolled the lineup over for Sioux Falls. Then on the first pitch, Mike Hart drove a ball long over the wall in right field to clear the bases and give the Canaries a 3-2 lead. The Canaries tacked on two more in the bottom of the fourth. Calvin Estrada and Josh Rehawaldt both picked up singles followed by a walk from Peter Zimmermann to load the bases. Vos then hit a ball into right field that was caught, but deep enough to score Estrada and extend the Canaries lead to 4-2. Another run was driven in after Combs shot a ball through the left side of the infield to push the lead to 5-2.

Kane County had some fight left in them in the top of the seventh. Claudio Finol got involved in the action with a bomb to left field that left the yard and cut the Canaries lead down to 5-3. Ultimately however, the pitching for the Canaries proved to be too much. Zimmerman and Cole LaLonde (1) combined for sixteen strikeouts enroute to Sioux Falls victory, including LaLonde striking out Finol for the last out of the game securing the Canaries Game 3 win 5-3.

The Cougars will play Game 4 of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals, Thursday, September 18th at Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 6:30 in a must win game. The Cougars will have righty Vin Timpanelli (0-1, 4.77) vs. the Canaries lefty Tanner Brown (1-1, 2.95). Game 5, if necessary, will be played in Sioux Falls on Saturday at 5 PM. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







