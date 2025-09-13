Dogs Take Game 4 in 5-3 Victory

Published on September 12, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Rosemont, IL - The Kane County Cougars fell short after taking an early lead against the Chicago Dogs Friday night at Impact Field. The loss sets up a deciding fifth and final game to send someone to the Miles Wolff Cup Finals.

This time it was the Cougars (4-3) who opened the scoring against Zach Davidson. With two outs in the inning and a runner on second, Josh Allen stepped in and belted a ball that bounced off the bleachers in right center for a two-run homer. Allen pointed into the outfield where the ball left the yard as he trotted the bases and gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead early. But the Dogs (4-2) responded in the bottom of the fourth off Vin Timpanelli (0-1). After Timpanelli retired the first two hitters, T.J. Hopkins worked his second walk of the game. Then, on a 3-2 count, Chance Sisco turned on a ball and bounced it off the foul pole in right field for a two-run homer, tying the game 2-2. That brought up Dusty Stroup, who shot a ball over the right center field wall for back-to-back home runs, and the Dogs first lead of the night at 3-2.

The Dogs struck again in the bottom of the seventh inning. Reggie Pruitt Jr. worked himself aboard with a walk, and then on the first pitch of the at-bat to Henry Kusiak, a perfectly timed hit-and-run saw a ball shot down the left field line and to the wall. Pruitt scored and extended the lead to 4-2. A couple hitters later, Sisco stepped back in. He rolled a ball back up the middle that Zane Spinn was able to field, but on a tough spinning throw, threw the ball wide of first. Kusiak scored on the infield single and pushed the lead to 5-2. Kane County had some fight left in the top of the eighth. Marcus Chiu roped a double down the left field line. Two batters later, Claudio Finol pushed a ball into center, scoring Chiu and cutting the lead to 5-3.

In the top of the ninth, after Steven Lacey (1-0) helped keep Chicago ahead, the Dogs put in Jacob DeLabio to close the show. Nick Dalesandro led the inning off with a single, but DeLabio was quick to get two outs. That brought up Allen, who smoked a ball deep into right field, but not deep enough to leave the yard. Johnni Turbo made the catch to end the game, sealing the Dogs 5-3 victory, and forcing a win-or-go-home Game 5 in the East Division Championship Series.

The Cougars will look to punch their ticket to the Miles Wolff Cup Final tomorrow, September 13 th at 6:30 at Impact Field in Game 5 against the Dogs. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







