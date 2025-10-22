RedHawks Release 2026 Schedule

FARGO - Season No. 31 of fun for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks is only 204 days away.

The RedHawks will kick off the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on the road in Texas against the Cleburne Railroaders on May 14.

Fans won't have to wait long for the home opener, which will be played a week later on May 22 at Newman Outdoor Field against the Kane County Cougars.

The home opener will be the first of seven games to feature postgame fireworks shows in 2026, including six select Friday nights and a special Saturday show for the Fourth of July.

The RedHawks will also play three Thursday Business Day Games (June 11, July 30, August 13), each with a 12:30 p.m. first pitch, throughout the season.

A full slate of promotions, giveaways, daily deals and more will be released closer to the start of the season.

The summer will be full with eight weekend series in Fargo, including six in July and August.

A three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (Sept. 1-3) will close out the home slate, with a four-game series at Milwaukee (Sept. 4-7) finishing the 2026 regular season.

Group ticket packages and season tickets for 2026 are available for purchase now at the RedHawks Ticket Office or by calling 701-235-6161. Flex packs will go on sale in late November and single game tickets will be available for purchase on April 6.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are a member of the American Association, an MLB Partner League. Since their first season in 1996, the RedHawks are one of the winningest franchises in independent/partner league baseball, totaling more than 1600 wins and six league championships while welcoming over five million fans and providing affordable family fun in the Red River Valley each and every summer.

2026 Key Dates

May 14 - Season Opener at Cleburne

May 22 - Home Opener & Postgame Fireworks vs. Kane County

June 11 - Business Day Game vs. Kansas City

July 3 - Postgame Fireworks vs. Kansas City

July 4 - Fourth of July & Postgame Fireworks vs. Kansas City

July 13-16 - AAPB All-Star Break (Lincoln, Nebraska)

July 17 - Postgame Fireworks vs. Chicago

July 30 - Business Day Game vs. Lincoln

August 13 - Business Day Game vs. Sioux City

August 14 - Postgame Fireworks vs. Sioux Falls

August 28 - Postgame Fireworks vs. Milwaukee

September 1-3 - Final Home Series vs. Winnipeg







