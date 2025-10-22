Saltdogs Announce 2026 Schedule

Published on October 22, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that the schedule for the 2026 season has been finalized, marking the team's 25th season of providing Lincoln and the surrounding communities with affordable family entertainment.

The milestone campaign will feature a commemorative 25th-season logo and patch that will be featured on hats, merchandise and numerous giveaways to provide fans with great 25th season memorabilia.

The Saltdogs will open the 2026 season at home with a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries, Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17.

New Game Times in 2026

New in 2026, the Saltdogs are adjusting weekday game start times at Haymarket Park to allow families an opportunity to enjoy the action all season long, while assuring they arrive home sooner following the game.

Monday-Thursday: 6:35 p.m.

Fridays: 7:05 p.m.

Saturdays: 6:05 p.m.

Sundays: 1:05 p.m.

Exceptions include two 11:05 a.m. first pitches for LPS Kids Day on May 19 and Fun in the Sun Day on June 3, as well as two doubleheaders beginning at 5:35 p.m. on May 20 and July 7.

League Format

The American Association of Professional Baseball will again feature a two-division format, with the Saltdogs remaining in the West Division.

The 100-game regular season includes 50 home games at Haymarket Park and 50 road games.

Eight teams (four from each division) will qualify for the playoffs. The division winner will have the unique opportunity to select its first-round opponent from among the other playoff teams in its division.

The Division Series will be played as a best-of-three, followed by a best-of-five Division Championship Series. The winners will advance to the Wolff Cup Finals, a best-of-five series to determine the league champion.

2026 Home & Road Games vs. American Association Teams

West Division

Fargo-Moorhead - 6 home, 6 away

Kansas City - 6 home, 6 away

Sioux City - 7 home, 6 away

Sioux Falls - 6 home, 7 away

Winnipeg - 6 home, 6 away

East Division

Lake Country - 3 home, 3 away

Milwaukee - 3 home, 4 away

Chicago - 3 home, 3 away

Cleburne - 3 home, 0 away

Gary SouthShore - 4 home, 3 away

Kane County - 3 home, 6 away

2026 season ticket packages are on sale now with promotional information for the 25th season to be announced at a later date.

To check out the full 2026 schedule, visit https://saltdogs.com/schedule/







American Association Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.