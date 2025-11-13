Saltdogs Announce First Signees for 2026

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced their first signees for the 2026 season.

Trey Jones will join the Saltdogs in 2026. A 6-0, 160-pound right-handed pitcher, Jones went 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA for the Boise Hawks, last season. Appearing in 14 games, with two starts, Jones also tallied two saves. In 32.0 innings pitched, Jones recorded 38 strikeouts. Jones played his college ball at for the Brewton-Parker Barons, in Mount Vernon, Georgia. In five seasons with the Barons, Jones had 22 starts with four complete games, while recording six saves.

Calyn Halvorson comes to Lincoln after playing for two independent teams in 2025. The first baseman and corner outfielder played 44 games for the Grand Junction Jackalopes in the Pioneer League. The 6'0", 200-pounder right-handed batter hit .383 with Grand Junction, with five homers and 41 runs batted in. Halvorson also put together an on-base percentage of 1.011 with Grand Junction. Halvorson also played three games for the Gateway Grizzlies, in the Frontier League, where he hit .250.

Tayler Aguilar brings his left-handed bat to the Saltdogs. A 5'11", 205-pound corner outfielder and first baseman, Aguilar brings affiliated ball experience with him to Lincoln. A 2022 15th-round draft pick of the New York Yankees, Aguilar has spent four seasons in the Yankees organization, and one in the Colorado Rockies system. In 2025 with the Rockies Arizona Complex League team, Aguilar played in 17 games. His best professional season was in 2023 with the Tampa Tarpons (High-A NYY) where he hit seven home runs with 29 RBIs. Aguilar played his college ball at Grand Canyon University, where he earned AWCA Rawlings All-West Region Second Team recognition and First-Team All-WAC Honors as an outfielder, hitting .326 with 23 home runs, in 2022.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln will also host the 2026 American Association All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 15th.







