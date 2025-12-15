Jodie Steps Down as Saltdogs Field Manager

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced that Brett Jodie has stepped down as field manager of the Saltdogs. In five seasons, Jodie recorded 230 wins, and guided Lincoln to the American Association playoffs in 2022.

"After thoughtful consideration and prayer, I have decided to step down as the manager of the Lincoln Saltdogs. This move will allow me to be closer to my home in South Carolina, my wife and two daughters"," Jodie said.

"I will forever cherish my time with the Saltdogs and the memories we have created as Lincoln is truly an extension of my family and I would like to thank the entire Saltdogs staff especially Charlie Meyer and the Abel family", stated Jodie.

President of the Saltdogs, Charlie Meyer, commented on Jodie's decision.

"We are grateful for Brett's leadership and the commitment he brought to the Saltdogs over the past five seasons," said Saltdogs President, Charlie Meyer. "Brett guided this team with professionalism, integrity, and his impact on our players and our organization was evident from day one. While we are sad to see him go, we fully respect his decision to return home and be closer to his family. We thank him for his dedication to Saltdogs baseball and wish him nothing but success in this next chapter."

General Manager Shane Tritz also was grateful for Jodie's service to the organization.

"On behalf of the entire Lincoln Saltdogs organization, I would like to thank Brett for his tireless efforts and significant contributions to the Saltdogs organization and the Lincoln community over the past 5 seasons. I am confident that our search for our new field manager will be one that draws a tremendous amount of interest. The search for a new field manager of the Dogs' will begin immediately ", states Saltdogs General Manager, Shane Tritz.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







