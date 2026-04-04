Saltdogs Sign Pair of Venezuelan Relief Pitchers
AA Lincoln Saltdogs

Saltdogs Sign Pair of Venezuelan Relief Pitchers

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Lincoln Saltdogs News Release


LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signings of Jeferson Figueroa and Gabriel Jaramillo for the 2026 season.

Jeferson Figueroa is a 5'10", 180-pound right-handed relief pitcher. The 25-year-old is a former 32nd-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft, out of the Florida Virtual School, in Orlando, Florida. A native of Venezuela, Figueroa has played the last five seasons in affiliated ball, most recently with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High-A Milwaukee), in 2025, where he went 3-3 with a 5.53 ERA. In 42.1 innings, Figueroa appeared in 26 games with one save.

Gabriel Jaramillo is a 6'2", 217-pound right-handed relief pitcher. The 27-year-old is also a native of Venezuela. Jaramillo broke into professional ball in the Chicago Cubs organization in 2018 and spent time with the South Bend Cubs (High-A Chicago) and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Low-A Chicago), where he went 4-2 with a 2.33 ERA and four saves. In 38.2 innings he struck out 49 batters. Jaramillo spent 2023 in independent ball with the Lake Country DockHounds (American Association) and the Tri-City Valley Cats (Frontier League).

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

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