Saltdogs Sign Pair of Venezuelan Relief Pitchers

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signings of Jeferson Figueroa and Gabriel Jaramillo for the 2026 season.

Jeferson Figueroa is a 5'10", 180-pound right-handed relief pitcher. The 25-year-old is a former 32nd-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft, out of the Florida Virtual School, in Orlando, Florida. A native of Venezuela, Figueroa has played the last five seasons in affiliated ball, most recently with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High-A Milwaukee), in 2025, where he went 3-3 with a 5.53 ERA. In 42.1 innings, Figueroa appeared in 26 games with one save.

Gabriel Jaramillo is a 6'2", 217-pound right-handed relief pitcher. The 27-year-old is also a native of Venezuela. Jaramillo broke into professional ball in the Chicago Cubs organization in 2018 and spent time with the South Bend Cubs (High-A Chicago) and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Low-A Chicago), where he went 4-2 with a 2.33 ERA and four saves. In 38.2 innings he struck out 49 batters. Jaramillo spent 2023 in independent ball with the Lake Country DockHounds (American Association) and the Tri-City Valley Cats (Frontier League).

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from April 3, 2026

Saltdogs Sign Pair of Venezuelan Relief Pitchers - Lincoln Saltdogs

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