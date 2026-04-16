Saltdogs Sign Another Trio for 2026 Season

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signing of Cael Chatham, Zac McCleve and Harold Cortijo for the 2026 season.

Cael Chatham is a 6'1", 200-pound two-way player. Chatham plays third base and shortstop and is also a right-handed relief pitcher. The 25-year-old native of Woodstock, Georgia comes to Lincoln after spending 2025 with the Washington WildThings, of the Frontier League, and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the Atlantic League. Chatham played his college ball at LaGrange College and High Point University, where he earned 2023 All-Big South Conference Second Team honors as an infielder, and 2024 First Team honors, in addition to Second Team honors as a relief pitcher.

Zac McCleve is a 6'5", 250-pound right-handed relief pitcher. The 25-year-old comes to Lincoln after a short stint with the Charleston RiverDogs (Low-A- Tampa Bay Rays), in which he pitched in two games without yielding a run. McCleve played collegiately for five seasons with the Utah Utes, where he was used as a set-up man.

Harold Cortijo is a 6'2", 180-pound right-handed reliever. The native of Puerto Rico was a 14th-round draft pick of the New York Yankees in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, out of the Riverdale Baptist School, in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Cortijo reached High-A ball with the Hudson Valley Renegades in 2022 and 2023. Cortijo spent 2025 with Capitales de Quebec in the Frontier League, where he recorded 15 saves in 32 appearances while putting together a 3.38 ERA. Cortijo also pitched in five games with Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League and went 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA for Leones de Ponce in the Puerto Rican Winter League, over the last few months.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







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