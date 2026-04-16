RedHawks Sign Triple-A IF/OF Matt Kroon

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks picked up a key addition Thursday with the signing of former Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A prospect Matt Kroon.

Kroon, 29, played seven seasons in the Phillies system after being drafted in the 2018 MLB Draft, including parts of three seasons and 114 games with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

He played 26 games in an injury-shortened 2025 split between Lehigh Valley and a rehab stint with the Single-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Over his minor league career, Kroon has appeared in 408 games with a .273/.353/.427 slash line, 177 RBIs and 36 home runs.

Prior to his pro career, Kroon played at Oklahoma State and Oregon, as well as Central Arizona College.

Matt's father, Marc, pitched parts of four seasons in MLB, as well as six seasons in Japan.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener at Newman Outdoor Field on May 22.







American Association Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.