RedHawks Re-Sign Former Big-Leaguer Dillon Thomas

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The RedHawks brought back one of the best bats in the American Association Monday with the signing outfielder Dillon Thomas.

The former big-leaguer re-upped for 2026 right before heading to Mexico City to represent the American Association in the WBSC Baseball Champions League Americas.

In three seasons with the RedHawks, the Houston native has appeared in 187 games, slashing .318/.418/.517 with 28 home runs and 113 RBIs.

The former Mariner and Angel tied for the AAPB lead with a .430 on-base percentage and finished sixth with a .312 batting average last summer.

Thomas ranks second among all RedHawks since the team joined the American Association in 2011 with a .935 OPS.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener at Newman Outdoor Field on May 22.







American Association Stories from March 25, 2026

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