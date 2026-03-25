Monarchs Add Catcher to Roster Over the Weekend

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs signed an experienced AAA catcher early this week in Brady Lindsly. The 6'1" left-handed hitting catcher was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 4th round of the 2020 June Amateur Draft out of the University of Oklahoma.

9th year Kansas City Manager Joe Calfapietra described Lindsly - "We feel we are not getting only a very good baseball player, but an exceptional human being. Brady is going to bring experience in leadership and his AA ability to the 2026 Kansas City Monarch s."

He played the last two seasons for the AAA affiliate of the Nationals in the Red Wings in Rochester, New York. He was released by the Red Wings on March 12. Lindsly was invited to Nationals 2024 Major League spring training camp as a non-roster invitee.

The 28-year-old Lindsly shared his thoughts on playing for the Monarchs -

"My family and I are very excited to join the KC Monarchs family. I spent 3 years in Overland Park when I was younger and had such a great experience in youth baseball and being part of the KC community. Coming back to the Kansas City area is such a privilege. I can't wait to meet the rest of the team and play for Joe. He has made this a very important decision easy for me."

The Monarchs start training camp at Legends Field on May 2nd. Their season kicks off against the Kane County Cougars in Illinois on May 15th with their home opener on May 19th against the Chicago Dogs. Tickets are on sale now at monarchsbaseball.com. To view the 2026 schedule, fans can visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule/







American Association Stories from March 25, 2026

Monarchs Add Catcher to Roster Over the Weekend - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.