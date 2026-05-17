Monarchs Roar Back: KC Tops Cougars, 3-2

Published on May 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Geneva, IL -- Kansas City shook off last night's defeat and responded with a 3-2 win to even the series on Saturday night. The Monarchs earned their first victory of the 2026 campaign behind a wild night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

This story began in the bottom of the second when Cougars third baseman, Claudio Finol, was called for a pitch clock violation to open up the bottom half of the inning. Cougars manager, George Tsamis was furious and had a heated interaction with the head umpire. The umpire wasted no time and immediately ejected Tsamis from the game. Finol also had some choice words for Monarchs starting pitcher, Jay Groome. Benches cleared and Groome would be the second person to be tossed out of the game. It was a wild sequence in only the second game of the season.

The Reno, NV native, Ryan Anderson would come in to replace Groome. Contrary to yesterday, it was Kane County who jumped in front in the third inning. The designated hitter, Zane Spinn, would steal second base and put himself in scoring position after reaching first on a fielder's choice. Matt Bottcher came through for the second night in a row when he sent a hard ground ball to center field which brought home Spinn to take a 1-0 lead. The train kept moving for the Cougars as Todd Lott laced a ball into left field and Josh Allen crossed home plate. The Monarchs quickly found themselves down a pair of runs.

Kansas City answered the call just a half inning later in the top of the fourth. Sahid Valenzuela got the bats rolling when he singled on a fly ball to left field. This brought up the former Pensacola Blue Wahoo, Grant Richardson. Facing a 3-1 count, Grant found his opportunity to attack when he launched a two-run homer off the top of the scoreboard in left field. Just like that, the Monarchs tied this game up.

The game turned to the fifth inning and catcher; Brady Lindsly registered his first hit of the season as he led off with a double to left field. Lindsly would eventually advance to third when Alvaro Gonzalez laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt. After a wild pitch from Reese Sharp, Lindsly would take full advantage and charge home to give the Monarchs the eventual winning run.

It was another strong outing from the Monarchs bullpen. Seven different pitchers grazed the mound and tallied 13 strikeouts while giving up seven hits. Anderson, Steffon Moore, and Jeff Hakanson each totaled three K's while Durbin Feltman earned the save.

Kane County and Kansas City are set to do battle at one o'clock tomorrow to decide the winner of this series. The Monarchs are looking to steal this series before the home-opener on Tuesday night.







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