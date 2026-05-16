The DockHounds and Summerfest Partner to Giveaway Tickets to See Garth Brooks, Jelly Roll and Cody Johnson

Published on May 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds are bringing country music and baseball together for an unforgettable night at DockHounds Ballpark with Boots & Baseball on Saturday, June 6 as the DockHounds take on the Chicago Dogs.

The themed evening will feature exciting in-game entertainment, country-inspired fun, and special concert ticket giveaways courtesy of Summerfest.

One lucky fan in attendance will win a pair of tickets to see country music superstar Garth Brooks at Summerfest. In addition, two more fans will win tickets to see either Jelly Roll or Cody Johnson during this year's festival.

Boots & Baseball is part of the DockHounds' exciting 2026 promotional lineup as the organization celebrates its fifth season of baseball, entertainment, and community fun at DockHounds Ballpark.

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite boots and country gear while enjoying a summer night filled with live entertainment, ballpark food and beverages, and family-friendly fun.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Tickets for Boots & Baseball are available now at the DockHounds box office and online at DockHounds.com.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Additional giveaway rules and restrictions may apply.







American Association Stories from May 16, 2026

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