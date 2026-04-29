Joey Chestnut Coming to DockHounds Ballpark for Championship Tater Tot Eating Contest on August 12

Published on April 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds are bringing one of the most unique nights in franchise history to the ballpark as legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut visits on Wednesday, August 12 for an unforgettable evening of baseball, food, and fan interaction.

Widely regarded as the greatest competitive eater of all time, Chestnut will headline the night with meet-and-greet opportunities, a ceremonial first pitch, and the featured Championship Tater Tot Eating Contest during the 7th inning stretch. The contest will take place in the Captain's Deck and be shown live on the scoreboard for all fans in attendance.

In the main event, Chestnut will take on qualifying teams of DockHounds fans in a three-minute showdown to determine who can eat the most pounds of tater tots.

Fans will have three ways to take part in the event:

Tater Tot Contest Package for Two

Teams of two can enter by purchasing a contest package that includes two game tickets and registration for a qualifying contest. Preliminary rounds will be held during DockHounds home games on June 17, June 24, July 8, and July 29. Winning teams from each qualifier will advance to face Joey Chestnut on August 12.

VIP Pregame Meet & Greet Package

Fans can enjoy an exclusive private meet and greet with Chestnut on August 12th from 5:00-6:00 PM, plus:

Suite ticket to the game

Two drinks included

All-you-can-eat buffet

Indoor and outdoor suite seating options

General Meet & Greet Package

Limited to the first 150 fans, this package includes:

Dugout ticket to the game on August 12

Public meet and greet with Joey Chestnut

Photo opportunity (Autographs will not be available.)

A One-of-a-Kind Night at DockHounds Ballpark

From the first pitch to the final bite, August 12 promises to be one of the most exciting nights of the DockHounds season. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early, as packages and availability are limited.

For tickets and more information, visit DockHounds.com.







American Association Stories from April 28, 2026

Joey Chestnut Coming to DockHounds Ballpark for Championship Tater Tot Eating Contest on August 12 - Lake Country DockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.