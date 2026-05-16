DockHounds Win Behind 6 Home Runs

Published on May 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds deliver a pitch

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds deliver a pitch(Lake Country DockHounds)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - A home run barrage helped the DockHounds start the season 1-0, leaving the yard six times in a 12-4 opening night win.

DockHounds Ballpark couldn't contain the offense, finishing with 15 hits, collected by all 9 batters. Joshua Mears debuted with home runs in his first two at bats as he finished the night with 3 extra base hits and 4 RBI. Jack Blomgren and Peter Zimmermann both added solo home runs while Dom Johnson and Julio Carreras capped the home run party with 3-run long balls.

The seven-run third inning was enough for Luke Hansel and the bullpen was able to coast to the win with 11 strikeouts.

Hansel started with five no-hit innings, but a single by Jake Guenther in the top of the sixth inning to snapped the bid. Hansel ended the night going 5.1 innings while striking out four batters.

Jack Ben-Shoshan made his professional debut by stranding the bases loaded before Jacob Pilarski, Beau Philip and Cam Cowan struck multiple batters.

Connor Fenlong will get the ball Saturday at 6:35pm when the DockHounds take on Gary SouthShore in game two of the series.

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American Association Stories from May 16, 2026

DockHounds Win Behind 6 Home Runs - Lake Country DockHounds

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