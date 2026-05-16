DockHounds Win Behind 6 Home Runs
Published on May 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Lake Country DockHounds News Release
Oconomowoc, Wisc. - A home run barrage helped the DockHounds start the season 1-0, leaving the yard six times in a 12-4 opening night win.
DockHounds Ballpark couldn't contain the offense, finishing with 15 hits, collected by all 9 batters. Joshua Mears debuted with home runs in his first two at bats as he finished the night with 3 extra base hits and 4 RBI. Jack Blomgren and Peter Zimmermann both added solo home runs while Dom Johnson and Julio Carreras capped the home run party with 3-run long balls.
The seven-run third inning was enough for Luke Hansel and the bullpen was able to coast to the win with 11 strikeouts.
Hansel started with five no-hit innings, but a single by Jake Guenther in the top of the sixth inning to snapped the bid. Hansel ended the night going 5.1 innings while striking out four batters.
Jack Ben-Shoshan made his professional debut by stranding the bases loaded before Jacob Pilarski, Beau Philip and Cam Cowan struck multiple batters.
Connor Fenlong will get the ball Saturday at 6:35pm when the DockHounds take on Gary SouthShore in game two of the series.
Images from this story
|
Lake Country DockHounds ready for the season opener
|
Lake Country DockHounds take a big swing
|
Lake Country DockHounds deliver a pitch
American Association Stories from May 16, 2026
- DockHounds Win Behind 6 Home Runs - Lake Country DockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake Country DockHounds Stories
- DockHounds Win Behind 6 Home Runs
- Lake Country DockHounds and Woofie's Lake Country Launch "Dogs of Lake Country" Jersey Promotion
- Joey Chestnut Coming to DockHounds Ballpark for Championship Tater Tot Eating Contest on August 12
- Lake Country DockHounds Announce Stadium Naming Update
- Turn Game Day Into Impact Day