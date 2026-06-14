DockHounds Take Game 2 over SaltDogs

Published on June 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisc. - Ryan Hernandez crushed his second grand slam of the season to help the Lake Country DockHounds get back in the win column with a 8-3 victory Saturday night. The four runs in scored on the long ball with nobody out in the first inning were enough to even the series.

Kelvan Pilot went 4.1 scoreless innings in his first relief appearance of the season while picking up three strikeouts to pick up his second win of the season.

He followed AJ Block, who made his first start with the DockHounds in just second appearance with the squad. Block racked up six punchouts in three frames of work.

Dom Johnson scored three times Saturday in addition to his third home run of the season which distanced the DockHounds from the Lincoln Saltdogs.

For the second straight night, the DockHounds staff struck out ten batters while doing job of limiting hard contact than the series opener Friday.

Trey Riley gets the ball Sunday at 1:05 pm in the first rubber match game at DockHounds Ballpark this season.







American Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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