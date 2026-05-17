Lincoln Held off by Sioux Falls in Rain-Shortened Contest

Published on May 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs' Tyler Andersen on the mound

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs' Tyler Andersen on the mound(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska- For the second straight night, the Lincoln Saltdogs were defeated by the Sioux Falls Canaries in a one-run American Association West Division baseball matchup. Called in the eighth inning due to rain, Sioux Falls defeated Lincoln, 2-1, Saturday night at Haymarket Park.

Sioux Falls started the scoring in the top of the fifth inning. Facing Lincoln starter, Trey Jones, the Canaries' Joe Vos reached on a single and advanced to second on an error by Jairo Pomares, in left field. After a groundout to second off the bat of Scott Combs, advanced Vos to third, Chris Kwitzer poked a single to left, scoring Vos, to make it a 1-0, Canaries lead.

The Canaries extended the lead in the top of the sixth. With one out, Anthony Hall singled and Jabari Henry did the same. After Jones struck out Josh Rehwaldt looking, the Saltdogs went to the bullpen and brought on Gabriel Jaramillo, for his Lincoln debut. Michael Curialle drew a walk to load the bases. Then, Joe Vos singled, scoring Hall, to make it a 2-0 Sioux Falls advantage.

Lincoln cut the Sioux Falls lead in half in the bottom of the sixth. Ryan Grabosch led off the inning with a double to center field. After Tanner O'Tremba struck out swinging, the Canaries went to the bullpen and brought in Dyson Johnson. The first batter Johnson faced was Mason Minzey, who singled, scoring Grabosch, to make the score, 2-1.

The score remained the same going to the middle of the eighth inning. Then, the skies opened and the game went into a rain delay. After a 30-minute pause, the game was officially called, due to rain.

Sioux Falls (2-0) scored two runs off ten hits with one error. Lincoln (0-2) had one run off six hits and one error, in a game that lasted two hours and twenty-five minutes, in front of 2,529 fans.

Canaries staring pitcher Chase Gearing (1-0) earned the win, working 5.2 innings, giving up one run off four hits, struck out five and walked one. Dyson Johnson (1) picked up the save, pitching 1.2 innings and gave up two hits.

For Lincoln, starter Trey Jones (0-1) took the loss, pitching 5.2 innings, giving up two runs, one earned, off seven hits, and struck out two. Gabriel Jaramillo pitched 1.0 inning and gave up two hits, with one strike out and one walk. Ryan Rembisz pitched 0.1 innings with one strikeout. Chandler Woolridge pitched 1.0 inning and yielded one hit.

Offensively for Sioux Falls, Anthony Hall and Jabari Henry were 2-for-4. Joe Vos was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Chris Kwitzer was 2-for-3.

The Saltdogs' Ryan Grabosch was 2-for-3. Mason Minzey was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Lincoln will try to salvage the final game of the three-game series, Sunday afternoon. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. RHP Haden Erbe will be on the mound for Lincoln, while Sioux Falls will start RHP Christian Edwards. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM and 1240 AM, with coverage beginning at 12:35 p.m. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

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American Association Stories from May 16, 2026

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