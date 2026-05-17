Grand Slam Caps off Statement Win for DockHounds

Published on May 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds at bat

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds at bat(Lake Country DockHounds)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - Lake Country DockHounds pitching shined in leading the Hounds to their first series win during an 11-2 victory Saturday night.

After a first inning home run gave the Gary SouthShore RailCats an early two run lead, Connor Fenlong was able to settle in and throw four scoreless frames and finish the night with five innings and two strikeouts without allowing a walk.

Dom Johnson impressed at the plate with four hits and a two RBI with a double to lead the DockHounds offense. Ryan Hernadez added a solo home run in the fifth inning to grow the lead. For good measure, Peter Zimmerman put an exclamation point on the game with a grand slam in the eighth inning to cap off a six-run frame.

Lake Country continued their offensive surge from opening night with all nine batters in the order recording a hit for the second straight game. The team finished with sixteen hits on the night.

Ryan Lee made his professional debut as he caught the final two innings after Mat Nelson left the game in the eighth inning.

Chris Jefferson pitched a scoreless sixth inning before Trey Riley, Brody Rodning and Alan Carter each recorded a strikeout in scoreless frames to close the door on the RailCats.

Dominic Cancellieri will get the ball Sunday at 1:05 pm, eyeing their first sweep of 2026.

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American Association Stories from May 16, 2026

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