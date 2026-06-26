DockHounds Send Four Players to MLB Organizations in June, Matching American Association Record

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds are proud to announce that four players have had their contracts transferred to Major League Baseball organizations during the month of June, tying for the most player contracts purchased by an American Association club in a single month since 2021.

The four DockHounds players earning opportunities with affiliated organizations are:

Beau Philip - Toronto Blue Jays

Julio Carreras - Cincinnati Reds

Luke Hansel - Colorado Rockies

Connor Fenlong - Detroit Tigers

The achievement matches the mark set by the Kansas City Monarchs in 2021 and highlights the DockHounds' growing reputation as a destination for players pursuing opportunities at the highest level of professional baseball.

"I think what it does is it absolutely shows you that we are targeting the talented individuals who will work their way into that situation," said Pitching Coach, Paul Wagner. "With a little bit of tweaking from this coaching staff and with our training staff, as a collective whole, we take those talented guys, and we give them the opportunity to play affiliated baseball."

The American Association has long served as a proving ground for professional players looking to earn another opportunity in affiliated baseball. Through strong on-field performance and exposure to MLB scouts, players can continue to advance their careers and keep their Major League dreams alive.

For the DockHounds, seeing four players have their contracts transferred in a single month serves as validation of the organization's commitment to player development and creating an environment where talent can be recognized.

"We are incredibly proud of Beau, Julio, Luke, and Connor for the work they put in both on and off the field." said DockHounds Director of Marketing and Communications, Bryan Giese. "Their success is a testament to their talent, dedication, and the opportunities that exist here in Lake Country and within the American Association."

The DockHounds continue their 2026 season at DockHounds Ballpark as they pursue a second consecutive East Division championship while helping the next generation of professional baseball talent reach the highest levels of the sport.







American Association Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.