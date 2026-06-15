Emergency Start Doesn't Slow Down Hounds

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds are the first team in the American Association to achieve 20 wins with a 5-1 victory Sunday afternoon in the rubber match over the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Jack Ben-Shoshan made his first start in five years at a last-minute notice due to injury. The rookie right-hander powered through a career-high four frames of one-run ball to step up in a huge way for his staff.

Trey Dillard followed with two scoreless innings and picked up the win before Rodrigo Benoit, Jacob Pilarski, and Brody Rodning all fired zeros.

They were led by catcher Mario Feliciano, who in addition to his strong game pitch calling, reached base twice in a two-hit performance. Additionally, Feliciano laced his third home run of the season to put Lake Country up 4-1 in the fourth inning.

Ray Zuberer III celebrated his 29 th by collecting two hits and an RBI to cap his week as reigning American Association Batter of the Week.

Ryan Hernandez also extended his on-base streak to a team-high 17 games with a sharp hit single in the third inning to boost his league leading .400 batting average.

The DockHounds will stay home to start a three-game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm.







American Association Stories from June 15, 2026

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