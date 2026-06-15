Dogs Swept by Milkmen

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs were swept at home by the Milwaukee Milkmen after an 8-6 loss on Sunday at Impact Field.

The Dogs had a hot start offensively as Jaxx Groshans opened it up with an RBI double to bring home Jacob Maiben. Tyreque Reed followed Groshans with an RBI double of his own, this time bringing home Groshans and Derek Maiben to make the score 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

The Dogs' offense did not slow down. An RBI groundout from Ethan Wilder added another run before Daniel Harris brought home Reed to make the score 5-0 in the bottom of the third.

Milwaukee turned things around in the top of the fourth. Home runs by Griffin Doersching and Delvin Perez, paired with an Alec Olund sacrifice fly, completed a five-run fourth inning to tie the game at five apiece. The Milkmen subsequently took the lead on an RBI single by Wendell Marrero. After Milwaukee added two more runs in the seventh inning, the Dogs looked to mount a late comeback. D. Maiben cut the deficit to two with an RBI groundout that scored his brother, Jacob, but it was not enough as the Dogs fall to 9-17 on the season.

Chicago will head to the Steel Yard in Gary on Monday, June 15, to take on the RailCats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 15, 2026

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