Record Numbers Lead to Game to Forget for Chicago

Published on June 7, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Dogs ended up on the wrong side of the record books on Saturday night, falling victim to a 20-5 loss to the Lake Country DockHounds. The twenty runs allowed by Dogs pitching is the most in a single game in franchise history, dating back to the 2018 season.

Steven Lacey, who has been reliable all season long, struggled in his start, giving up six runs. Cameron Smith, Cade Connolly, and Nick DeCarlo all tried to stop the bleeding in their relief outings, but none were successful. Smith allowed two runs, Connolly five, and DeCarlo four. The one positive from a pitching standpoint was the lack of walks allowed, totaling five. The bullpen only allowed two of those five, and has shown better signs of control at this point in the season.

Four doubles and a triple was the Dogs offensive production, most of which came in the top of the fifth inning, when Chicago scored three runs. Michael Torniero also collected his first two professional hits in the game, one of which went for extra bases. Six of the nine hitters in the Dogs lineup collected hits, with five of those players reaching base multiple times.

The Dogs look to bounce back tomorrow behind Regi Gace Jr., who has progressively gotten better as the season goes on. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:05pm CST. All Dogs games can be streamed for free on aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.