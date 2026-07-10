Dogs Lose Series To Sioux Falls

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the third and final game of their series against the Sioux Falls Canaries, 8-3, on Thursday evening at Impact Field. Sioux Falls won the series against Chicago two games to one.

The Dogs scored first in the bottom of the second after a Sioux Falls error allowed Danny Harris to score. A few innings later in the top of the fifth, Chase Engelhard gave the Canaries the lead with a two-run home run that made it 2-1. Sioux Falls' slugger Josh Rehwaldt extended the lead to three later that same inning with a two-run shot of his own.

Jacob Maiben gave Chicago its first hit of the night with a single in the bottom of the fifth. He was left stranded. Gio DiGiacomo cut the Canaries' lead in half in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI groundout that scored Harris. Sioux Falls answered in the top of the eighth when Anthony Sharkas made it 5-2 on an RBI fielder's choice. Engelhard extended the lead once again for the Canaries with a two-run single to make it 8-2.

Tyreque Reed cut the lead to five with an RBI single that drove in Cooper Weiss in the bottom of the ninth. It would not be enough, as the Canaries secured an 8-3 victory.

The Dogs will head to Kane County to take on the Cougars on Friday, July 10. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







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