Dogs Win at Home
Published on July 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Chicago Dogs News Release
The Chicago Dogs earned their first victory of the series against the Kane County Cougars, 5-1, at Impact Field on Weiner Wednesday. Kane County leads the series, 2-1. Dogs' starter Connor Lockwood earned the win in his first professional appearance, allowing just one run allowed in seven innings while striking out five.
Armond Upshaw got the Cougars on the board first in the top of the third with a solo home run. Jacob Maiben answered for Chicago in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly that drove in Chance Sisco to make it 1-1. Tyreque Reed followed with a softly hit ground ball to the pitcher. An error on the throw to first base allowed Jaxx Groshans and Zack Stokes to score. Daniel Harris added another run in the sixth with an RBI double that scored Reed to cap a four-run sixth inning for the Dogs.
Reed made it 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI double that brought in Groshans. Cade Herrmann and Austin Eaton completed a quality pitching performance with two combined scoreless innings.
The Dogs will finish the series against Kane County on Thursday, July 23. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
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