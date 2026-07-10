Engelhard Knocks in Four, Canaries Claim Series

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Rosemont, IL - Chase Engelhard drove in four on Thursday and hit his first Canaries homerun as the Birds topped Chicago 8-3 at Impact Field.

The Dogs benefited from three Sioux Falls errors in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead but the Canaries blasted two homeruns in the fifth to pull in front for good.

TJ Racherbaumer drew a one-out walk before Engelhard smacked a two-run blast. Later in the inning Mike Hart singled and Josh Rehwaldt followed with a two-run shot, his third homer in as many games.

Chicago got a run back in the bottom of the sixth but left the bases loaded. The Canaries broke the game open with four runs in the top of the eighth. Anthony Sharkas hit an RBI fielder's choice before a dropped third strike allowed Michael Curialle to score. Engelhard knocked in two more with a single before the Dogs could escape the jam.

Chicago got a run back with a two-out single in the top of the ninth but it was too little, too late as the Birds won a third consecutive series for the first time this season.

Engelhard and Rehwaldt each finished with two hits while Thomas Dorminy took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. Dorminy earned the win, allowing an earned run on three hits over 5 2/3 frames. The Canaries (26-23) close the first half of the season with four games at Kansas City, starting with a doubleheader Friday at 5:05pm.







American Association Stories from July 10, 2026

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