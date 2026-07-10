Saltdogs Outslug RailCats to Take Series Finale

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs throw to first

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs throw to first(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Thursday night, the Lincoln Saltdogs recorded a season high in runs and hits while defeating the Gary SouthShore RailCats 16-10. Jake Hjelle hit two home runs while eight Saltdogs batters recorded at least one RBI.

Lincoln (24-26) scored sixteen runs, with twenty hits, committed one error, and left eight runners on base. Gary SouthShore (22-27) had ten runs, with twelve hits, no errors, and left eight runners aboard. The game lasted three hours and thirty-one minutes and was played in front of 2,745 fans.

Gary SouthShore started the scoring in the top of the first. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Jacob Hughes, Elvis Peralta drew a one-out walk. Two batters later, Marc Flores singled. Then, Olivier Basabe singled, scoring Peralta. Then, Nick Podkul singled, bringing in Flores, to make the score, 2-0.

The Saltdogs responded by sending eleven batters to the plate in the bottom of the first. With one out, Nick Shumpert was hit by a Matt Reitz pitch, then stole second base. Jake Hjelle singled, to put runners on the corners. Then, Lincoln executed a double steal, with Hjelle taking second and Shumpert swiped home, to make it 2-1. Then, Jairo Pomares doubled, scoring Hjelle, to tie the score at 2-2. Cary Arbolida singled, scoring Pomares, to make it 3-2. Then, Tanner O'Tremba singled. The next batter, Calyn Halvorson doubled, scoring Arbolida, to make it 4-2. Jacob Morrow was hit by a pitch, to load the bases. Two batters later, Cam Phelts drew a walk, plating O'Tremba, to make it a 5-2 Lincoln lead.

The RailCats grabbed the lead back in the top of the second. Kevin Watson, Jr., and Cooper Edwards drew back-to-back walks. Then, Korry Howell reached on an error by Calyn Halvorson at third base. The next batter, Elvis Peralta, hit a grand-slam home run, to right-center field, to make it a 6-5 Gary SouthShore lead.

Lincoln tied the score in the bottom of the second. Jake Hjelle hit a solo home run to right-center field, to make it a 6-6 game.

Gary SouthShore grabbed the lead back in the top of the third. Kevin Watson, Jr. singled. Then, Cooper Edwards drew a walk. Watson, Jr. stole third base. After Jacob Hughes retired the next two batters, Lincoln brought Chandler Woolridge in from the bullpen to pitch. The next batter, Collin Summerhill singled, scoring Watson, Jr. to make it a 7-6 RailCats lead.

The Saltdogs put together their most productive inning in the bottom of the fourth. Facing relief pitcher Jonathan Martinez, Jake Hjelle, Jairo Pomares, and Cary Arbolida strung together three consecutive hits. Then, Tanner O'Tremba drew a walk, scoring Hjelle. A passed ball brought home Pomares. Calyn Halvorson was hit by a pitch. Then, Jacob Morrow got hit by a pitch, driving in a run. Two batters later, Cam Phelts drove in two runs with a single, to make it a 12-7 Lincoln lead.

The RailCats clawed back in the top of the fifth. Jake Guenther led off with a walk. Two batters later, Cooper Edwards reached on a base on balls. Then, Korry Howell hit an RBI double. Lincoln brought Ryan Spalliero in from the bullpen for his professional debut. The next batter, Elvis Peralta, doubled, scoring two, to make the score 12-10.

Lincoln pulled away in the bottom of the sixth. Facing relief pitcher Jake Hoover, Jacob Morrow delivered a one-out single. Paul Myro reached on a fielder's choice, which forced out Morrow at second. Then, Cam Phelts singled. Nick Shumpert smacked a single, scoring Myro. Gary SouthShore brought Denson Hull in to pitch. The next batter, Jake Hjelle, hit a three-run home run to right field, to make the score 16-10, which would eventually be the final.

Saltdogs starting pitcher Jacob Hughes worked 2.2 innings, giving up seven runs, six earned, off six hits, struck out three, and walked five. Chandler Woolridge (1-2) earned the win, pitching 1.2 innings, yielding three runs, off two hits, struck out two, and walked two. Ryan Spalliero, in his professional debut, pitched 1.0 inning, and gave up two hits. Gabriel Jaramillo worked 0.2 innings and struck out one. David Shaw threw 1.0 inning and struck out three batters. Zac McCleve pitched a clean eighth inning. Tyler Stasiowski pitched 1.0 inning and gave up two hits.

Gary SouthShore starter Matt Reitz pitched 1.1 innings, giving up six runs, off six hits, and struck out one, before he left the game with an apparent pitching arm injury. Jonathan Martinez (1-1) took the loss, pitching 2.2 innings, giving up six runs, off six hits, and struck out two batters. Jake Hoover worked 1.2 innings, giving up three runs, off five hits. Denson Hull pitched 1.1 innings, surrendering one run, off two hits, and struck out one. Jacob Coats pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, and struck out one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Cam Phelts was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Nick Shumpert went 1-for-5 and drove in one run. Jake Hjelle was 4-for-6 with a solo home run, plus a three-run home run, driving in four, total. Jairo Pomares and Cary Arbolida were both 3-for-5 with an RBI. Tanner O'Tremba went 3-for-4 and knocked in one run. Calyn Halvorson was 1-for-4 with a run batted in. Jacob Morrow was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

For the RailCats, Korry Howell was 1-for-6 with an RBI. Elvis Peralta was 2-for-4 with a grand-slam home run and six RBIs. Collin Summerhill was 1-for-5 with a run batted in. Marc Flores was 2-for-5. Olivier Basabe went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Nick Podkul was 2-for-5 and drove in one run.

Lincoln will begin a three-game series against the Sioux City Explorers, Friday night. RHP Foster Pace (1-3, 5.75 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Zach Willeman (3-3, 4.85 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. First pitch from Security National Bank Field, at Lewis and Clark Park, in Sioux City, Iowa, will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Haymarket Park will host the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 15th, at 7:30 p.m. That game will also be broadcast on KFOR, www.aabaseball.tv, plus will air on the MLB Network. For all the information of the three-days of festivities, socials, Hall of Fame Banquet, presented by Sampson Construction and Crete Carriers, Home Run Derby, presented by Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company, the All-Star Game, presented by Carbliss, plus the post-game fireworks sponsored by Pepsi-Cola of Lincoln and Bubblr, visit: www.saltdogs.com/all-star.

Lincoln's next regular season home game will be Tuesday, July 21st, when they host the Sioux City Explorers at 6:35 p.m. That night will be TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate three hygiene items for CenterPointe and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. Plus, it's TACO TUESDAY. You can get two tacos for $6.| Also, receive $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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