Mertens Shines in Relief as Explorers Beat RedHawks 7-3

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Sioux City (22-27), fresh off snapping a five - game losing streak on Wednesday, kept the momentum rolling Thursday night with a 7-3 win over Fargo - Moorhead (23-25), securing a much - needed series victory at Security National Bank Field at Lewis & Clark Park.

The night belonged to Nathan Mertens.

Entering in the third inning, the right - hander delivered a dominant 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing no walks and striking out three. He threw 83 pitches, 59 for strikes, and retired the final 10 batters he faced.

"He commanded the zone, just settled the game down," manager Steve Montgomery said. "I wasn't expecting him to go that long, glad he did."

Fargo - Moorhead struck first in the opening frame. Juan Fernandez drew a leadoff walk, moved to third on Dillon Thomas' single, and scored on Jose Sermo's sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. The RedHawks doubled the advantage in the second when Cole Yearsley doubled and scored on Aidan Byrne's RBI double to make it 2-0.

Sioux City answered in the bottom half. With two outs and the bases loaded, Cade Marquardt beat out an infield single, allowing D'Shawn Knowles and Alberto Osuna to score and tie the game at 2-2.

Fargo - Moorhead briefly regained the lead in the third on back - to - back doubles from Fernandez and Sermo, but Sioux City responded immediately. Henry George opened the bottom half with a double, and Zane Denton followed with an RBI single to even the score at 3-3.

From there, Mertens took over, and the Explorers' offense kept adding on.

In the fifth, Zac Vooletich tripled for his third of the season before Denton lifted a sacrifice fly to center for a 4-3 lead. The Explorers added insurance in the sixth: Austin Davis and George walked, Davis stole second and third, then scored on a passed ball to extend the lead to 5-3.

Sioux City put the game away in the eighth.

The first four batters reached, highlighted by a drag - bunt single from George. Braulio Vasquez singled home a run to make it 6-3, and Denton capped his three - RBI night with another sacrifice fly for a 7-3 advantage.

Sioux City continues its homestand Friday night when it opens a three-game series against Lincoln.

First pitch for game two is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The Explorers pen worked their last 11.0 innings in the series scoreless with one walk.

-The Explorers have 141 stolen bases after stealing seven tonight.

-Austin Davis stole his 96th base as an Explorer.

-Zane Denton had two sac fly RBI and a total of three on the night.

-The X's are 19-6 when scoring five or more runs.

-Sioux City is 19-1 when leading after seven.







American Association Stories from July 10, 2026

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