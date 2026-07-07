Summer Fun at Lewis and Clark Park

Published on July 7, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers continue a nine-game homestand and will continue the summer celebration this week at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The X's promotional schedule is full of midweek fun for fans of all ages.

Explorers Opponent

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, July 7 - 9

TUESDAY, July 7-6:35 p.m.

TRIVIA TUESDAY: Enjoy discounted Carbliss and interactive trivia! Win prizes, thanks to Carbliss.

WEDNESDAY, July 8-6:35 p.m.

WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: Join us for X's-themed Bingo, where fans can play along, cheer loud, and score awesome prizes all night long.

WEENIE WEDNESDAY: Enjoy $2-dollar hot dogs!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend with you to the game!

THURSDAY, July 9-6:35 p.m.

TASTY THURSDAY: Happy hour food specials before first pitch, $5 tickets for college students, $2 select 12oz beers, and $2 Pepsi products, thanks to Pub52.

Following the series with the RedHawks, the Explorers homestand continues with game one of a three-game weekend series with the Lincoln Saltdogs, beginning Friday night, July 10. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







American Association Stories from July 7, 2026

Summer Fun at Lewis and Clark Park - Sioux City Explorers

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