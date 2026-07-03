Explorers Are Home for the 250th Celebration Weekend

Published on July 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers will look to keep their home series winning streak going with a stars and stripes celebration weekend at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The Explorers will celebrate 250 years of our nation's independence with back-to-back fireworks shows and a Sunday full of fun. Friday night gets started early with the completion of the July 2 suspended game then a seven-inning regular-scheduled game to follow. For an update on things for fans to "Know Before You Go", please follow this link to our website. Join the Explorers for the biggest celebration in Siouxland!

Explorers Opponent

The Sioux Falls Canaries, July 3-5

FRIDAY, July 3 - 5:05 p.m.

Game 1: The resumption of the suspended game from July 2.

Game 2: Approximately 40 minutes following the first game.

FREE SHIRT FRIDAYS-Ryan Beaird T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, Presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game to meet Ryan Beaird for pictures and autographs!

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Presented by Lantis Fireworks

SATURDAY, July 4-6:05 p.m.

AMERICA'S 250TH CELEBRATION: Post-game fireworks Presented by Lantis Fireworks. The Explorers will wear special themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

SUNDAY, July 5-4:05 p.m.

SUNDAY FUN DAY!!

MILITARY SUNDAYS- All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID, Presented by Liberty National Bank.

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS

KIDS RUN THE BASES-After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

GRILL GIVEAWAY- Every Sunday Pilot Rock will give away a free grill to one lucky fan!

Following the series, the Explorers will be off on Monday, July 6 then continue the homestand with a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks July 7-9. The X's will then welcome Lincoln to town July 10-12 before the American Association All-Star break begins on July 13.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV







American Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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