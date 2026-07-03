Bagnieski Wins "Last Man In" Vote

Published on July 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - Lincoln Saltdogs Infielder and Designated Hitter Connor Bagnieski has been selected as a the "Last Man In" participate for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game. Fans voted and selected him to be placed on the West Division Roster.

Bagnieski, has been a key contributor all season, batting, .378 with one home run and 23 runs batted in. The 28-year-old native of Green Bay, Wisconsin is leading the American Association in batting average, plus is currently in the middle of a seventeen-game hitting streak.

The voting closed at 12pm, Friday. Connor Bagnieski joins fellow Saltdogs Zac McCleve (right-handed relief pitcher) and Jacob Morrow (catcher), on the West Division roster.

For more information about the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, including tickets, schedule of events and fan experiences, visit Saltdogs.com/All-Star-Game-2026.







American Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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