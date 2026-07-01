Abel and Samson to be Inducted into American Association Hall of Fame

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The American Association of Professional Baseball will welcome three new members to the league Hall of Fame on Tuesday, July 14 at a dinner banquet held in conjunction with the 2026 American Association All-Star Game in Lincoln, NE.

The three newest members of the American Association Hall of Fame, as selected by a vote of league clubs, are Lincoln Saltdogs owner Jim Abel, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks manager and former RedHawks and Major League catcher Chris Coste, and longtime American Association standout Nate Samson, who spent eight seasons with the Sioux City Explorers and also played for the Winnipeg Goldeyes, St. Paul Saints, and Lincoln Saltdogs.

"We are proud to induct three of the finest individuals ever to be part of the American Association," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "This class, like the ones before it, reflects the very fabric of our league and has helped shape it into what it is today. Without their vision, leadership, and excellence, we would not be where we are now."

Abel leads this year's group of inductees as the original and current owner of the Lincoln Saltdogs. Abel's vision created a partnership between NEBCO, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the City of Lincoln that led to the development of Haymarket Park and the establishment of the Saltdogs organization beginning with the 2001 season. Abel is the Chairman & CEO of NEBCO, Inc., whose businesses span the state of Nebraska with interests in heavy construction and the manufacture of concrete building products as well as real estate development and recreation.

Coste went from an overlooked Division III baseball player to a Major League talent, lighting the path for many others to follow. The Fargo native hit .323 over four seasons with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, earning post-season all-star honors as a catcher three times and helping to lead the squad to the 1998 league championship. Coste reached Major League Baseball after 12 years in the minors in 2006 and won the World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008. As a manager, he led Fargo-Moorhead to the AAPB title and earned Manager of the Year honors in 2022 and guided the RedHawks to the 2023 Baseball Champions League title. He also authored the book "The 33-Year-Old Rookie" about his journey to Major League Baseball.

Samson was a stalwart in the American Association for a decade. Second in AAPB history with 815 hits, Samson played 10 seasons with Winnipeg (2013), Sioux City (2014, 2016-19, 2021-22), St. Paul (2020) and Lincoln (2022-23). A three-time postseason all-star at shortstop, he led the league with a .340 average in 2018, while his 141 hits that season were a Sioux City club record. Samson's 318 RBI over seven seasons with the Explorers are also a Sioux City AAPB career record, while his 329 runs scored, 509 games played, 634 hits and 107 doubles are second in Explorers AAPB history. A durable player, he appeared in 98 or more of his club's 100 games in four different seasons.

The 2026 Hall of Fame Banquet presented by Sampson Construction and Crete Carrier will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at Lincoln Station Great Hall in Lincoln, NE.

For more information about the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, including tickets, schedule of events and fan experiences, visit Saltdogs.com/All-Star-Game-2026.







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