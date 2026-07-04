RedHawks Take Down Monarchs in Front of Sellout Crowd

Published on July 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (21-22) found themselves down two runs heading into the bottom of the seventh but strung together timely hits to take down the Kansas City Monarchs (24-18) 8-6 in front of 4,704 fans on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Brian Fuentes led the way for the RedHawks, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run. Jose Sermo collected three runs while Jairus Richards went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

With the win, the RedHawks get within a game of .500 and sit third in the West Division, as well as picking up a game on the division-leading Monarchs in the standings. Fargo-Moorhead is three games back of Kansas City and a half-game behind Sioux Falls.

Matt Walker took the bump to start the game for the RedHawks, going 4.1 innings. He allowed five runs on five hits and struck out three. Wyatt Cheney appeared in relief and tossed 3.1 innings, earning the win. He walked three batters and struck out four.

Tyler Jeans came in with two outs in the eighth innings and collected the four-out save. He struck out one batter and allowed two hits.

The RedHawks took a 1-0 lead on a Colby Wilkerson sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second.

The Monarchs took the lead with a string of hits in the third but quickly surrendered the lead right back in the home half. Brian Fuentes doubled to score Juan Fernandez, then Jairus Richards singled to right field, bringing the score to 4-2.

Kansas City put together a run of big hits in the fifth inning. Nick Martini doubled off the wall in left field to cut the lead to one, before J.D. Davis launched a three-run bomb to right field, taking a 6-4 lead.

Fargo-Moorhead refused to go down easy. After a scoreless sixth inning, the RedHawks loaded the bases in the seventh. Jairus Richards ripped a two-run double to tie the game at six, then one pitch later Colby Wilkerson doubled down the first base line to bring the RedHawks back in front, 8-6.

Wyatt Cheney got the first two outs of the eighth, then Tyler Jeans locked down the RedHawks victory with the final four outs.

The RedHawks are back at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 of their series against the Monarchs. First pitch is set for 2:50 p.m. In honor of America 250, with $2.50 concessions deals all game long.







American Association Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.