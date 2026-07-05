RedHawks Dethrone Monarchs on Independence Day

Published on July 4, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks clinched their second series victory over the Kansas City Monarchs (24-19) of the season on Saturday afternoon with an 8-4 win in front of 2,967 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the win, the RedHawks (22-22) move back to a .500 record for the first time since May 24. It is the RedHawks' fourth straight victory on July 4, stretching back to 2021.

Jesus Lujano went 4-for-5 at the plate with an RBI. Cole Yearsley had two hits and two RBIs, while Aidan Byrne went 3-for-4 with two RBIs of his own.

Kolby Kiser started on the mound, tossing five innings. He allowed three earned runs and six hits, striking out two batters.

Parker Harm appeared in relief, pitching the sixth inning. He allowed one run and struck out two batters. Jon Beymer tossed a scoreless seventh inning before Angelo Cabral closed out the final six outs in scoreless fashion.

The RedHawks started off the scoring early in the first. After a leadoff single from Jesus Lujano, Dillon Thomas moved him to third on a line drive to right field. Jose Sermo then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, giving the RedHawks a 1-0 lead.

Kansas City came back and tied the game at one apiece in the third with an RBI single off the bat of J.D. Davis.

Two innings later, Davis gave the Monarchs their first lead of the game when he launched a Kolby Kiser fastball deep over the wall in left field, bringing the Kansas City advantage up to two.

The RedHawks got a run back in the bottom half of the fifth when Juan Fernandez singled in Aidan Byrne.

The Monarchs brought the lead back to two in the top of the sixth with a sacrifice fly from Trevor Boone.

Fargo-Moorhead began to launch their comeback in the bottom of the sixth. With runners on second and third, Cole Yearsley drove in a run with a single to right field. Aidan Byrne drove in another run one pitch later, then Jesus Lujano smacked his fourth single of the day to give the RedHawks a 5-4 lead.

The RedHawks found some insurance runs in the seventh. Facing Monarchs reliever Jay Groome with the bases-loaded, Yearsley delivered again, driving in two runs with a single to right field. Aidan Byrne drove in another run one pitch later to bring the lead to four, but Yearsley was cut down at home trying to score from second.

Angelo Cabral got the final six outs, inducing a slick 5-4-3 double play started by Brian Fuentes to end the contest.

The RedHawks look to sweep the Monarchs for the first since June 2024 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. Fans ages 55 and up can purchase $6 reserved tickets at the ticket office or online by using code "SS26" at checkout for Silver Sluggers Day.

Written By Eli Swanson







American Association Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.