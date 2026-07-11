RedHawks Outlast Railroaders to Take Series Opener

Published on July 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - After a quick burst of runs early on, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (24-25) settled into a pitching duel and took the series opener against the Cleburne Railroaders (26-25) 5-4 on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field in front of 2,989 fans.

Matt Walker started on the bump in the RedHawks' second game of the season playing as the Fargo Woodchippers, tossing 4.2 innings of work. He collected four strikeouts and allowed four earned runs.

Angelo Cabral and Mason Pelio both tossed 1.1 innings in relief, and both recorded one strikeout.

Parker Harm got the win, closing out the last two outs of the eighth inning.

Tyler Jeans earned his American Association-leading ninth save of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. It is the fourth consecutive series in which Jeans has earned the save in the series opener.

Jesus Lujano, Juan Fernandez, Aidan Byrne all collected two hits apiece at the plate. Dillon Thomas collected three RBI.

The Railroaders got off to a quick start in the top of the first. After an RBI single scored the opening run, Caleb McNeely launched a two-run homerun deep over the wall in left field to give Cleburne a 3-0 lead.

It didn't take long for the RedHawks to punch back. Jesus Lujano and Juan Fernandez both singled, then Dillon Thomas lifted a Dakota Chalmers fastball over the wall in right field, tying the game at 3-3.

Fargo-Moorhead took the lead in the second inning. Aidan Byrne scored Colby Wilkerson with a triple to right-center field, then Lujano brought Byrne home on a fielder's choice.

The game launched into a pitching duel from there. The Railroaders tacked on one more run with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth but would be held scoreless from then on.

With a series-opening win today, it marked the fifth series opener in a row the RedHawks have won at home. The 'Hawks went on to win the other four series two games to one.

Fargo-Moorhead looks to clinch the series tomorrow with Game 2 against the Cleburne Railroaders. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field is set for 6 p.m. Kids 12 and under get in free with a paying adult on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Written By Eli Swanson







American Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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