Goldeyes Roll Past Dogs in Rosemont

Published on July 4, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Roby Enríquez at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Matt Zuro/Chicago Dogs) Roby Enríquez at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Matt Zuro/Chicago Dogs)

ROSEMONT, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (20-24) defeated the Chicago Dogs 8-2 in a rain-shortened contest at Impact Field Friday evening.

Winnipeg opened the scoring in the opening frame when centre fielder Noah Marcelo singled up the middle to drive in shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder.

Chicago (14-29) quickly evened things up however, as centre fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo led off the bottom of the inning with a home run to centre that made it 1-1.

First baseman Roby Enríquez gave the Goldeyes a 3-1 lead in the third inning with a two-out single to left that scored second baseman Adam Hall and left fielder Jiandido Tromp.

Tromp crossed the plate again in the fifth, on a single to left off the bat of right fielder Keshawn Lynch that made it 4-1 Winnipeg.

The Dogs got a run back in the sixth when designated hitter Aaron Altherr lined a single to left that plated Daniel Harris and reduced the deficit to 4-2.

The Goldeyes, however, erupted for four in the top of the seventh. First, Tromp came home on Lynch's sacrifice fly to right. Didder then crushed a three-run homer to left with designated hitter Max Murphy and Enríquez aboard. It was his seventh of the season and it made the score 8-2.

With Chicago about to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning, and weather conditions deteriorating rapidly, play was halted. After a delay of approximately 30 minutes, the game was called.

Luke Boyd (W, 5-2) started for Winnipeg. The right-hander, battling through illness in hot and humid conditions, worked five innings and gave up one run on three hits. He struck out five and walked three. Willian Suárez, Quinn Waterhouse, Eli Saul, and James Colyer each made appearances in relief.

Five Goldeyes had two-hit games, including Tromp, who scored three runs.

The series continues Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with lefty Kevin Vaupel (1-2, 7.36 ERA) scheduled to start for Winnipeg. Right-hander Steven Lacey (2-3, 4.29 ERA) will take the mound for Chicago.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes were involved in two transactions Thursday. First baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam was sent to the Québec Capitales of the Frontier League to complete the March trade that brought left-handed pitcher Ryo Kohigashi to Winnipeg. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Dominic Hambley was traded to the Pioneer League's Missoula PaddleHeads in exchange for a player to be named later.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Friday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. when they will host the Gary SouthShore RailCats for a three-game weekend series, their last before the All-Star break.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from July 4, 2026

Goldeyes Roll Past Dogs in Rosemont - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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